Australia considers banning laptops from airliner cabins

Australia's prime minister says his government is considering following the United States and Britain in banning laptops from inbound airliner cabins, but won't say whether the move is related to an Islamic State group threat that President Donald Trump discussed with Russian diplomats.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull revealed on Tuesday that his government is "looking ... very closely" at the bans on laptops and tablets on flights from some Middle Eastern countries announced by the U.S. and Britain in March.

Questioned by reporters on Wednesday, Turnbull refused to discuss the intelligence upon which a laptop ban was being considered or its source.

Turnbull says he is not concerned that Russia might be getting privileged U.S. intelligence after Trump was criticized for divulging classified information to Russians about the laptop threat.