Australia to raise English language standard for citizenship

Australia plans to tighten its citizenship rules to require higher English language skills, longer residency and evidence of integration such as a job.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Thursday the new citizenship test will reflect Australian values instead of the current multiple-choice format.

Budding Australian citizens will have to be competent English-language speakers and have been permanent residents for at least four years. Currently a permanent resident can become a citizen after one year.

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton says there will be greater police checks on citizenship applicants and perpetrators of domestic violence should be disqualified.

Applicants would have to show the steps they had taken to integrate into and contribute to the Australian community.