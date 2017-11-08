Likely Austrian chancellor pans partners' visits to Crimea

Austria's likely new chancellor says his center-right People's Party and the right-wing Freedom Party will continue negotiations on forming a new government even though he is unhappy about the visits two Freedom Party politicians made to Russian-occupied Crimea.

Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz said Wednesday that he is of a "totally different opinion" than the two Freedom Party politicians about their trip.

The People's Party issued a statement describing Russia's annexation of Crimea as "contrary to international law."

Kurz's party placed first in Austria's Oct. 15 general election. It was part of the country's previous governing coalition along with the center-left Social Democrats.

Kurz has moved the party closer to Freedom Party positions on issues such as restricting immigration.

At age 31, he would be Europe's youngest head of government.