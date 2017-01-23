Austrian Official: Suspect Potentially Dangerous Radical

Austrian authorities are treating a recently arrested teenager as a potentially dangerous radical with connections to the Islamic State group, the country's interior minister said Monday.

Wolfgang Sobotka told state broadcaster ORF that the 17-year-old male has said he supports the Islamic State group. Sobotka says the suspect had a "real communications network" and is someone with "weight" in radical circles.

A SWAT team made the arrest in a Vienna apartment Friday on what police say was a tip from a "foreign intelligence service." The youth was not identified due to Austrian privacy laws, but Interior Ministry spokesman Karl-Heinz Grundboeck said the suspect is believed to be in contact with radical "Albanian-Islamist" circles.

Another suspect, thought linked to the teenager, was in German custody after his arrest Saturday. German news agency dpa said the 21-year old was suspected of helping the Austrian plan an attack and experimenting with making explosives in the German suspect's apartment in the city of Neuss.

Austrian authorities said after the arrest in Vienna that their suspect may have been close to carrying out an attack, with the city's subway line a potential target. But Sobotka, speaking Monday, said there were no indications that he had "concrete" plans.