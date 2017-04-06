Austrian teen alerts police about possible school attack

German police say an Austrian teenager who contacted authorities after an online chat with a German youth may have helped prevent an attack on the German's schoolmates or teachers.

They say the teen notified Austrian police after the German told him he was planning a school attack. Austrian police then shared the information with their German counterparts, who subsequently traced the suspect to the central town of Uslar and then raided his home.

Austrian state broadcaster ORF said Thursday that German police found several knives, a bow, a list of names and a farewell letter apparently penned by the suspect.

A German police statement says the unnamed 16-year old reportedly told police during questioning Wednesday that he was being mobbed at the school.