Bahrain authorities seize explosives in raid on Shiite group

Authorities in Bahrain say they have seized explosives and detained several suspects as part of a raid targetting a Shiite militant group in the Gulf island nation.

The Ministry of Interior announced details of the operation against the Ashtar Brigade in the northeastern village of al-Dair on Thursday.

The Ashtar Brigade has claimed a number of bombings and attacks in the Sunni-ruled country, which hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet.

The ministry says more than 50 kilograms of high-grade explosives and other materials including bomb-making diagrams and ammunition were seized in the raid. It was not immediately clear when the arrests took place.

Bahrain has been roiled by years of low-level unrest following a 2011 uprising led by its majority Shiites against the Sunni monarchy.