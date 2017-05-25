Bahrain fines reporter $2,650 for working without press card

A Bahrain court has given a journalist working for France 24 and Radio Monte Carlo Doualiya a $2,650 fine for reporting without government accreditation.

Authorities had refused to renew Nazeeha Saeed's press credentials amid a crackdown on dissent there.

Saeed told The Associated Press on Thursday after the court's decision she planned to appeal the judgment.

Independent news gathering on the island has grown more difficult, with the government also refusing to accredit two Associated Press journalists .

The crackdown in Bahrain, home to the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, has seen activists imprisoned or exiled and the country's largest Shiite opposition group dissolved. Police raided a town home to a Shiite cleric on Tuesday, an operation that saw 286 people arrested and five people killed.