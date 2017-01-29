Bahrain Police Officer Killed in Attack Claimed by Militants

A police officer in Bahrain has been shot dead in an attack claimed by a Shiite militant group.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said Sunday that 1st Lt. Hisham Hassan Mohammed al-Hamadi was killed in what it described as a "terrorist act."

The Ashtar Brigade, a Shiite militant group that has claimed a number of bombings and attacks in the tiny Gulf nation, claimed responsibility in a statement on social media. The Associated Press could not immediately verify the post, though it came in a forum often used by the group.

Bahrain is the middle of a crackdown on dissent at a level unseen since its 2011 uprising, in which the island's Shiite majority called for greater political rights from the Sunni-ruled kingdom.