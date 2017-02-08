Belgian Authorities Detain 11 During Anti-Terror Raids

Belgian police have detained 11 people in a series of anti-terror raids in the Brussels area relating to an investigation into the possible return of fighters from Syria.

The federal prosecutor's office said in a statement Wednesday that the detentions came during nine night raids. It insisted the actions were not linked to the Brussels or Paris attacks over the past two years.

An investigating judge will decide later Wednesday whether the 11 will be arrested or released.

Belgian authorities have been on high alert since suicide bombers attacked the Brussels airport and subway system March 22, killing 32 people.