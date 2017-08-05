Berlin: 2 Chinese tourists detained for making Nazi salutes

Police in Berlin say two Chinese tourists were detained Saturday for performing banned Nazi salutes in front of the German parliament.

Officers saw the two men, aged 36 and 49, taking photos of each other making the gesture in front of the Reichstag.

Police said in a statement that the men were questioned at a nearby precinct but later released after leaving a security deposit of 500 euros ($593) each.

They face a criminal investigation for using symbols associated with organizations that are considered to be in breach of Germany's constitution. Convictions can incur a fine or a prison sentence of up to three years.