Blast Kill 3 in Somali Restaurant Frequented by Soldiers

A bomb explosion at a restaurant in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killed three people and injured more than 16 others on Saturday, a Somali police officer said.

The bomb is believed to have been concealed in the restaurant often frequented by government soldiers in Hodan district, Capt. Mohamed Hussein said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing, but suspicion centered on the Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has waged an insurgency against Somalia's weak government.

Al-Shabab, al-Qaida's East African affiliate, is fighting to impose a strict version of Islam in the Horn of Africa nation. Despite losing territory in recent years, the group continues to carry out lethal attacks in many parts of the country, especially Mogadishu.

A surge in attacks could further delay Somalia's presidential election, which has been postponed several times due to security problems and the flawed selection of members of parliament who elect the president.

Al-Shabab opposes the elections.