Blood-Spattered Quebec Mosque Opens Doors After Shooting

Worshippers are returning to the scene of the weekend's Quebec City mosque shooting to view the aftermath of the carnage.

Reporters and members of the city's Muslim community stepped over gobs of blood Wednesday as they made their way through the mosque, where six men to death on Sunday.

Some of the walls are pierced by bullets, and smears of blood remain on many surfaces, including the stairs to the basement.

Mosque vice president Mohamed Labidi says he wanted to open the center to the public so people can see what worshippers had to suffer.

Twenty-seven-year-old university student Alexandre Bissonnette has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Funerals for three of the dead will occur Thursday.