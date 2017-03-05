Bolivia's leader in Venezuela after treatment in Cuba

Bolivian President Evo Morales has left Cuba after being hospitalized for medical problems and is in Venezuela's capital to participate in a meeting of the ALBA bloc.

Venezuelan state television has broadcast images of Morales arriving Sunday and he appears slimmer. He spoke hoarsely, as he has for several weeks. In brief remarks, he said: "I had a problem, but thanks to the Cuban doctors we are recovering."

Morales flew to Cuba on Wednesday for treatment. The next day, his government said Cuban doctors had determined Morales suffered from a treatable viral infection.

In Bolivia's capital, Communications Minister Gisela Lopez said the 57-year-old Morales would return to Cuba after the meeting in Venezuela.