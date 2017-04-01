Bomb in Egypt Nile Delta city kills 1 policeman, injures 15

A bomb blast that targeted a police training facility in Egypt's Nile Delta on Saturday killed one policeman and wounded 15, including 12 other policemen, the Interior Ministry and hospital officials said.

The Interior Ministry, which is in charge of security, said the bomb was hidden in an abandoned motorbike.

The policeman killed was among the wounded taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries several hours after the attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in the city of Tanta north of Cairo, but the attack bore the hallmarks of several shadowy groups authorities say are linked to the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.

The Brotherhood's Mohammed Morsi, Egypt's first freely elected leader, was ousted in 2013 by then defense minister Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who was elected president a year later.

Egypt faces an increasingly emboldened insurgency by Islamic militants led by an affiliate of the Islamic State group in northern Sinai.