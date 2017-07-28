2 boys in custody suspected of arson over French wildfires

An official says two adolescents are in custody on suspicion of arson over the wildfires that have swept across parts of southeastern France.

Aix-en-Provence Deputy Police Prosecutor Remy Avon told the AP Friday two boys, both aged 16, were stopped in Martigues on Wednesday on suspicion of starting a blaze in Carro where 150 hectares (370 acres) were devastated.

Avon says they will go before a judge Friday afternoon with a view to being charged with arson and theft. It can carry a 15-year jail sentence for minors.

The official also said a 41-year-old man has admitted to accidentally starting the wildfire in Peynier with a metal-cutting device. That fire burned 72 hectares of vegetation. He will go before a judge Friday afternoon.