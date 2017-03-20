Brazil meat scandal deepens with EU barring some imports

The European Union's spokesman in Brazil says the union is temporarily halting some imports of Brazilian meat amid an investigation into sales of rotten products.

Enrico Brivio told reporters Monday that companies involved in the scandal would be temporarily barred. He didn't cite companies by name or specify how long the suspension would last.

The decision is a blow to Brazil, one of the world's largest exporters of meat.

On Friday, police issued 38 arrest warrants involving the giant meatpackers JBS and BRF.

Authorities say the companies used chemicals to improve the appearance and smell of expired meats.

President Michel Temer called an emergency meeting Sunday with ambassadors of several countries. He assured them that national meats were safe and invited them to a Brazilian style barbeque.