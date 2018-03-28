Brazil's leader: Da Silva bus attack could bring instability

Brazil's president says an attack on a former leader's entourage could create instability as Latin America's largest nation heads into a heated election campaign.

The left-leaning Workers' Party said gunshots hit two buses in a caravan for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's campaign Tuesday. No one was hurt and da Silva was not on either bus.

The incident comes at a moment of intense divisions in Brazil after a tumultuous few years that have seen the impeachment and removal from office of one president and the implication of dozens of politicians, including da Silva and sitting President Michel Temer, in a massive corruption scandal. Protests have repeatedly rocked the country.

In an interview with Band News Wednesday, Temer urged Brazilians to debate ideas with words, not actions.