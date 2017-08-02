Brazil lawmakers voting to decide president's future

Congress' lower house began voting Wednesday night on whether to put Brazilian President Michel Temer on trial for a bribery charge, the latest in a bevy of scandals that has rocked the administration and created deep uncertainty and angst in Latin America's largest nation.

The vote in the Chamber of Deputies began after a day of hearings and vote cajoling by both sides behind the scene. Opposition lawmakers tried unsuccessfully to delay the vote, an acknowledgement that they likely didn't have enough support to suspend Temer and send him to trial before Brazil's highest court.

A morning session began with group of about 30 opposition legislators staging a small protest inside the chamber. Holding a sign saying "Out with Temer," they stood in the center and chanted things like "Temer should be in prison!"

Throughout the day, there was shouting and even periodic pushing between lawmakers angling for influence.

"Temer is a crook and he needs to sort out his situation with the Justice Department," said Elvino Bohn Gass, a member of the Workers' Party, one of the main opposition parties. "Brazil should not be governed by a gang of thugs."

For the vote, each member was announced and asked his or her vote. While members voting against Temer were outspoken, most who supported him simply said "No," a sign that many preferred not to broadcast their support for a leader deeply unpopular across the country.

"Brazil can't change presidents three times in one year," said Sergio Moraes, a Temer supporter. "He will be investigated later."

Temer, then vice president, took office about a year ago, after Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed as president for improperly handling government finances.

Early in the day, Temer's lawyer, Antonio Claudio Mariz de Oliveira, tore into the charge against the president during his opening statement. He said that a recording secretly made of the president in March was illegal and that a confiscated suitcase of money, allegedly destined for Temer, was a red herring.

"The suitcase of money was returned" by the police to the Temer aide who had been carrying it, said Mariz de Oliveira. "Why was it returned? Because the president is a good man, an innocent man."

Despite a 5 percent approval rating in the latest national poll and myriad calls for him to resign the last few months, Temer has been able to maintain most of his governing coalition in the Chamber of Deputies, where he was the presiding officer for many years.

The few who spoke in his favor praised Temer's stewardship of Latin America's biggest economy, which is struggling to emerge from its worst recession in decades.

"Brazil is improving," said Mauro Pereira, a member of Temer's party. "Inflation is going down, our national reserves are going up. We now have international credibility."

Many economists, however, say that while inflation has slowed, unemployment has sky-rocketed.

Opposition lawmakers had hoped a live television broadcast of the voting by the Globo network would make congressmen wary of publicly supporting Temer. All 513 members of the house are up for election next year.

But the numbers appeared to be on Temer's side. To suspend the president, 342 members would have to vote against him. The government said it had at least 50 more supporters than necessary for Temer to survive.

The session was the latest fallout from a colossal corruption investigation that has led to the jailing of many of the country's elite, including Marcelo Odebrecht, the former CEO of giant construction company Odebrecht, and Eduardo Cunho, the former lower house speaker who is serving a 15-year sentence.

Since taking power, Temer's administration has been rocked by repeated scandals while still managing to move unpopular legislation forward, such as a loosening of labor rules and proposals to trim pension benefits.

The ambitious economic overhaul agenda, supported by Brazil's business class, has helped the 76-year-old Temer stay in office so far despite the uproar over corruption allegations.

A recording purportedly made in March emerged in which Temer apparently supported the continued payment of hush money to Cunha, the powerful former speaker believed to have dirt on many politicians.

As part of the probe, it came to light that Temer allegedly orchestrated a scheme in which he would get payouts totaling millions of dollars for helping JBS, a giant meat-packing company, resolve a business issue. A former aide was arrested while carrying a suitcase with $150,000, much of which was allegedly destined for Temer.

Attorney General Rodrigo Janot opened an investigation into Temer for bribery, obstruction of justice and being part of a criminal organization. Janot ultimately filed a bribery charge against the president, though at least one of the other charges is expected by the end of August, which would prompt another suspension vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

Associated Press writer Peter Prengaman reported this story in Brasilia and AP writer Mauricio Savarese reported from Sao Paulo. AP video journalists Renata Brito and Mario Lobao in Brasilia contributed to this report.

