BRICS countries oppose protectionism, urge UN reform

The BRICS major emerging economies have agreed to oppose protectionism and called for comprehensive reform of the United Nations and its Security Council to make it more representative of developing countries.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa said Monday they will work together to improve global economic governance to foster "a more just and equitable international order."

They adopted a declaration that also strongly condemned North Korea's nuclear test on Sunday.

Host China, the world's second largest economy, wants BRICS to play a more important role in international affairs. But some observers suggest its influence is waning given the ongoing political and economic rivalry between China and India and the economic woes of Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

The southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen is hosting the two-day summit.