British foreign secretary meets Iran's president

TEHRAN, Iran — Dec 10, 2017, 4:08 AM ET
Boris Johnson, Ali ShamkhaniThe Associated Press
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left, and Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, right, with interpreter at centre, during their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Johnson arrived in Tehran Saturday, where he is expected to discuss the fate of detained British-Iranian woman Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly plotting to overthrow Iran's government. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has met with President Hassan Rouhani on the second of his two-day visit to Iran.

No details of Sunday's meeting were immediately available. He had been expected to discuss the fate of detained dual national, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly plotting against Iran's government.

Her husband says she faces trial on new charges Sunday that carry the possibility of an additional 16-years imprisonment, but Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhosein Mohseni Ejehi said last month that her verdict has been finalized.

London is considering repaying Tehran some 400 million pounds from a pre-1979 arms deal. Both sides say the money isn't related to Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Johnson met with Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's nuclear program, earlier Sunday.

Comments