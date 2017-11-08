British royals' visit to India clouded by leaked finances

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have begun a two-day visit to the smog-choked Indian capital as leaked documents about his own financial dealings threatened to cloud his trip.

The Prince of Wales was meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night, and planned to visit a school on Thursday.

New Delhi is the last stop on the royal couple's 11-day Asian tour, with earlier visits to Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei.

Reports by British media in conjunction with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists indicate the heir to the throne's private estate invested in an offshore carbon credit trading company and then lobbied for two climate change deals to be altered.

A spokesman for the prince said Charles did not speak out about the climate deals for financial gain. The spokesman said Charles has been warning about global warming for more than three decades.

The reports were based on nearly 7 million files that were leaked from the Bermuda-based law firm Appleby. The firm helps businesses and wealthy individuals find tax shelters.

Charles is aiming to strengthen ties with India ahead of a gathering of leaders from Commonwealth nations next April in London.