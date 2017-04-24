Budapest protesters see growing Russian sway over Hungary

About 2,000 people have rallied against what they say is Russia's growing influence on Hungary and the authoritarian tendencies of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Monday evening's protest was held a few blocks from the Russian embassy in Budapest after police banned the event from taking place closer to the building.

Cries of "Europe! Europe!" could be heard during the event, called "Let's Stop Moscow" in response to the government's "Let's Stop Brussels" campaign, which claims the European Union is increasingly trying to away rights from member states.

Writer and environmental activist Andras Lanyi said there was a growing chasm between East and West "and we Hungarians don't want to find ourselves again on the side of the enemies of humanity."