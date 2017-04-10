Building under construction collapses in Mexico City, 5 dead

Officials say at least five people were killed and another nine injured when a building under construction collapsed in Mexico City.

Officials say more construction workers could still trapped in the rubble at the site in the southwest of Mexico's capital.

Civil Protection chief Fausto Lugo said rescuers were using dogs and specialized equipment to look for people trapped beneath the tangle of concrete beams and slabs.

Rescuers at the site have to proceed "with a lot of care to not put at risk" their colleagues or anyone still trapped.

The cause of the accident was not immediately given.

The nine injured have been transferred to hospitals.