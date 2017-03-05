Bus crash kills 16, injures 39 in Panama

A bus carrying farm workers went off a highway and ended up in a stream Sunday southwest of Panama's capital, killing 16 people on board and injuring 39 more, authorities said.

The crash took place on the Pan-American Highway in Anton, about 105 miles (170 kilometers) from Panama City. Officials gave no information on what caused the accident.

Photos published by local media showed the white bus in a creek at the bottom of a ravine below a bridge.

Government spokesman Manuel Dominguez reported via Twitter that the dead were all adult males.