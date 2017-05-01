Canada defense minister sorry for exaggerating military role

Canada's defense minister has apologized in Parliament for claiming to have been the "architect" of the country's largest battle in Afghanistan.

Harjit Sajjan repeatedly said sorry Monday for what he called a "mistake" while being grilled by opposition lawmakers about his remark last month during a speech in India.

The battle involving Canada's Operation Medusa was planned and executed in 2006 by then-Maj. Gen. David Fraser, who was responsible for all NATO forces in southern Afghanistan.

At the time of the operation, Sajjan was a major in Afghanistan, a much lower rank.

Interim Conservative opposition leader Rona Ambrose criticized Sajjan's initial comment as "stolen valor" and asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to dismiss him.

Trudeau says Sajjan has acknowledged the mistake and continues to have his full confidence.