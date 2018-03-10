Canada pipeline protesters erect structure near tank farm

Anti-pipeline activists are erecting a cedar protest structure within distance of Kinder Morgan's storage tank farm in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby.

A member of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Will George, says he plans to occupy the so-called "watch house" to keep an eye on the oil giant and to resist its proposed pipeline expansion project.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion would nearly triple the flow of oil from Alberta's tar sands to the Pacific Coast.

A mass anti-pipeline protest led by indigenous leaders is set for Saturday morning. A counter rally supporting the pipeline is also scheduled.

Activists constructing the cedar building were keeping more than 50 meters (164 feet) from the Kinder Morgan facility after the company obtained a temporary injunction Friday.

Several workers on the tank side of the fence could be seen monitoring the activities.