Canadians don hockey jerseys to honor dead in bus crash

TORONTO — Apr 12, 2018, 4:00 PM ET
Jersey DayThe Associated Press
Students at Citadel High School wear sports jerseys to honor the victims of the Humboldt Broncos hockey team in Halifax on Thursday, April 12, 2018. A bus carrying the hockey team crashed into a truck killing several and injuring others last Friday. The gesture is part of a nation-wide campaign to show support for the team and members of their community. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press via AP)

Many Canadians are wearing hockey jerseys to honor the 16 players and team personnel who died after a semi-trailer collided with the youth team's bus.

People showed up at work and schools across Canada decked out in sports jerseys Thursday as part of?a "Jersey?Day" commemoration inspired by a group of British Columbia hockey moms to send a message of support for the families of the dead.

At Ontario's legislature, members of the provincial parliament from all parties wore jerseys. A number of Toronto schools posted photographs on social media of students wearing their jerseys.

The team from Humboldt, Saskatchewan, was on its way to a playoff game Friday when its bus collided with the big truck. Thirteen people were injured.

The first of 16 funerals began Thursday.

