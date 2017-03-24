Car bomb near Somalia presidential palace kills 1, hurts 2

A police official says a car bomb blast near a restaurant and hotel in Somalia's capital has killed at least one person and wounded two others.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the car bomb detonated in the middle of a road near the presidential palace.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but homegrown extremist group al-Shabab often claims deadly attacks in Mogadishu.

Another car bomb exploded Tuesday at a military checkpoint near the presidential palace, killing at least six people. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

The extremist group has denounced Somalia's new President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed as an "apostate" and warned Somalis against supporting him. Al-Shabab was kicked out of Mogadishu under Mohamed's brief term as prime minister in 2010-2011.