Central Europe's leaders reject EU's relocation of migrants

Leaders from Central Europe said Tuesday they reject a European Union policy that calls for all member states to receive migrants, protesting suggestions that the level of their compliance could be linked to the availability of EU funds to them.

A meeting in Warsaw of the so-called Visegrad Group brought together Poland's Prime Minister Beata Szydlo and her counterparts from Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic for talks including EU's migrant policies and a plan of sharing some 160,000 migrants among member states to ease the migrant wave pressure on Greece and Italy.

The EU recently warned of financial consequences to those who do not comply.

Central European leaders said they reject the relocation plan and will not yield under the financial pressure, which they called an attempt at blackmail.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his country was further sealing its borders and tightening regulations to block access to any more migrants.

The Visegrad Group aspires to have a greater role in EU policies while at the same time makes a point of criticizing the bloc's decisions.