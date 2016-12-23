Charges Dropped for Beijing Police in Death in Custody Case

Beijing prosecutors said Friday that they have dropped charges against five police officers over the death of a man who died in their custody, a 180-degree turn in a case that has sparked outrage in a country deeply suspicious of police abuse.

The Beijing Municipal People's Procuratorate announcement on social media came six months after the prosecution and investigation agency declared that police had acted "improperly" during the detention of Lei Yang and arrested two officers on charges of negligence.

A 29-year-old environmentalist, Lei died in May after he was pinned by police following a physical struggle that began after he was questioned on suspicion of soliciting sex. His death sparked an outcry on social media and even in state-run outlets before prosecutors moved in June against the police officers, an unusual step in China.

Prosecutors said at the time that an autopsy showed that Lei died from suffocating on his vomit while in a police vehicle rather than a heart attack, as noted in the police report. Police also sought to block an initial investigation into Lei's death, prosecutors said.

Chen Youxi, a prominent lawyer representing Lei's family, declined to comment Friday.

In its statement, the procuratorate said officers used "excessive law enforcement actions" including holding down Lei with their feet, but appeared to pin the cause of his death largely on his having eaten too much at the time of the struggle.

"The officers' improper conduct had a direct causal relationship with Lei's death, while Lei's full stomach at the time of his sustained resistance was closely related to his death," the procuratorate said.

Charges against other officers who were part of the attempt to cover up Lei's death were also dropped because they "gradually confessed and repented," the statement said.