Ex-UN Chief Back in S. Korea, Hints at Presidential Bid

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has returned to native South Korea amid widespread expectations he'll run for president.

Ban arrived at Incheon International Airport near Seoul on Thursday as hundreds of supporters shouted his name.

He told a televised conference that he's willing to dedicate himself to achieving a national unity. He previously made similar comments that analysts say hint at presidential ambitions.

Opinion polls show Ban is one of the favorites to succeed impeached President Park Geun-hye. Park is now on trial at the Constitutional Court that will determine whether to formally end her rule and hold a new election.

Ban, a former South Korea foreign minister, ended his 10-year service at the U.N. last month.