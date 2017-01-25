Former Chief Rabbi of Israel to Serve Time for Corruption

A Jerusalem court has reached a plea bargain with a former chief rabbi of Israel that will have him serve time for corruption.

The district court announced Tuesday that Yona Metzger will serve 3.5 years in prison and pay a $1.3 million fine.

Metzger ended his term early, in 2013, over charges that included breach of trust, fraud and tax offenses.

His attorney, Tal Gabai, told Channel 10 TV Wednesday his client has "taken responsibility" for his mistakes.

Israel has two chief rabbis, representing the Ashkenazi tradition from Europe and the Sephardic tradition from the Middle East and North Africa. Together, they lead the country's supreme body overseeing Jewish religious services.

Metzger, who served as Ashkenazi chief rabbi, is the highest-ranking Israeli rabbi to be incarcerated for corruption.