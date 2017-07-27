China closes sea for war games but information scarce

China has closed off a swath of ocean off its east coast for what it says are war games, but has provided no additional information on what is taking place there.

A notice from the government of the eastern port city of Lianyungang says the roughly 40,000-square-kilometer (15,000-square-mile) section was off-limits to commercial shipping from Thursday through Saturday.

The notice sourced to the People's Liberation Army says only that "large scale military activities" are being held in the area of the Yellow Sea between Lianyungang in Jiangsu province and the port of Qingdao in Shandong province that is home to the navy's North Sea Fleet.

The exercises come days ahead of commemorations of the PLA's 90th anniversary, details of which have not yet been announced.