China tries Crown Resorts employees on gambling charges

Australian and Chinese casino employees stood trial Monday on charges relating to gambling, in a case that highlights the sensitivity of doing certain businesses in China.

Three Australians from the sales and marketing team of Australia's Crown Resorts Ltd. are among the 19 listed on trial at the Baoshan District People's Court in Shanghai. They were arrested in October during raids in four cities in China.

Chinese authorities said in November that it would prosecute employees of Crown Resorts for allegedly violating strict Chinese gambling regulations.

The three Australians include Jason O'Connor, the Melbourne-based head of Crown's International VIP programs, who was arrested en route to Shanghai airport. The others are Australian-Chinese dual nationals Jerry Xuan and Jenny Pan.

Crown's vice-president in China, Malaysian Alfread Gomez, is also on trial.

Casino gambling and the promoting of gambling are illegal in mainland China and agents are banned from organizing groups of more than 10 Chinese citizens to gamble abroad. According to Chinese law, anyone who "runs a gambling house or makes gambling his profession" can face up to three years in prison.

The industry has been known to skirt the ban by touting destination packages rather than gambling, particularly as Chinese President Xi Jinping's ongoing corruption crackdown has deterred some gamblers from the Chinese gambling enclave of Macau.

An officer from the court's propaganda office said Friday that family members and embassy staff would be allowed to attend the hearing. The officer, who only gave his surname, Li, said the trial was expected to last one day.

———

This story has been corrected to change the name of court.