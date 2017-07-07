China labor activist sentenced to 4 ½ years for subversion

Rights groups say a veteran Chinese labor activist has been sentenced to 4 ? years in prison on the charge of inciting subversion of state power after he published his personal account of the bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

Amnesty International said Liu Shaoming was sentenced by a court in the southern city of Guangzhou on Friday.

Liu had already spent more than two years in detention after his arrest in May 2015, five days after publishing his account on an overseas website.

A Guangzhou court docket listed a sentencing hearing Friday on the subversion charge but gave no name or other details. Calls to the court rang unanswered.

Liu had been a factory worker when he travelled to Beijing to join the mass demonstrations centered on Tiananmen Square.