China says US and North Korea are key to peace _ not Beijing

China's U.N. ambassador says the United States and North Korea hold "the primary responsibility" for de-escalating tensions and negotiating peace on the Korean Peninsula — not China.

Liu Jieyi said Monday if Washington and Pyongyang refuse to reduce tensions and hold new talks as the U.N. Security Council calls for, "then no matter how capable China is, China's efforts will not yield practical results — because it depends on the two principal parties."

The Trump administration has accused China of failing to rein in North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and warned of possible economic reprisals on Beijing.

In comments clearly directed at the U.S. and North Korea, Liu said new missile tests, statements that "all options are on the table," and anti-missile deployments are heightening tensions.