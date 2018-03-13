China's Xi gains power with merger of anti-corruption bodies

Interested in China? Add China as an interest to stay up to date on the latest China news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Chinese President Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign stands to gain a major boost as the ceremonial legislature moves to establish a powerful new agency with authority over vast numbers of workers in the public sector.

The National People's Congress began a third and final reading Tuesday of the draft supervision law described by state media as "aiming at a centralized, unified, authoritative and efficient supervisory network under the (Communist) Party's leadership."

The law would merge the party's anti-graft watchdog body with one overseeing the civil service to form a new National Supervision Commission, defined as a political body independent of the Cabinet, courts and prosecutors, raising fears of political abuse.

The body will have the right to detain suspects for up to six months without seeking a judge's permission.