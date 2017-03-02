Chinese activist's lawyers slam purported interview with him

Lawyers representing a prominent detained Chinese human rights campaigner complained that a purported interview with him published Thursday by a state-run newspaper constituted an abuse of power.

The Global Times said Jiang Tianyong told them he had concocted a story of a lawyer, Xie Yang, having been tortured by police. Xie has been held since July 2015 following a sweeping crackdown on civil rights lawyers and activists.

Jiang was detained in November after visiting Xie's wife and has been charged with inciting subversion of state power.

Jiang was a lawyer before being disbarred in 2009, but continued his activism and had helped to publicize the plight of lawyers arrested in the crackdown. He was also detained and beaten by police as part of his past human rights work involving some of China's most sensitive cases, including that of blind activist Chen Guangcheng and followers of the outlawed Falun Gong spiritual group.

Jiang's lawyers said in an open letter that they have not been allowed to meet with him on the grounds that such a meeting might lead to the leaking of state secrets. They questioned on what conditions the Global Times was permitted to interview him.

Authorities have said Jiang was being held under "coercive measures," but it wasn't clear whether he was being held in a jail or under a less formal type of detention.

Lawyer Chen Jinxie said Thursday that Jiang's wife planned to sue the Global Times for a "false report" on her husband.