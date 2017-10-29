Church bell rings in Kashmir church after 5 decades

A church bell has rung for the first time in five decades at the largest Catholic church in the main city of India's portion of Muslim-majority Kashmir.

Members of Srinagar's tiny Christian community assembled at the 120-year-old Holy Family Catholic Church on Sunday and celebrated the installation of the new bell, weighing 105 kilograms (231 pounds).

The British-era church lost its original bell 50 years ago in an arson attack.

People from other faiths, including Muslims and Hindus, also participated in the event on Sunday.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety. Rebel groups have been fighting since 1989 for the Indian-administered portion to become independent or merge with Pakistan.