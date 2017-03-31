UN climate change agency reacts cautiously to Trump plan

The U.N. body tasked with tackling climate change says it will wait and see what impact U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to roll back the previous administration's efforts to curb global warming will have.

The head of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change says she is watching "with interest" the suspension and review of Obama-era regulations ordered by Trump on Tuesday .

Patricia Espinosa's cautiously worded statement Friday — three days after the U.S. announcement — adds that the precise impact on UNFCCC and its work "remains unclear at this juncture and perhaps will only become clear over time."

Espinosa says that "budget proposals in the United States often involve long and complex negotiations before they are finally approved in part or in full by Congress."