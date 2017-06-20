Colombia rebels begin turning over last individual weapons

Members of Colombia's largest rebel group are beginning the final handover of individual weapons as part of the nation's historic peace accord.

The Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia on Tuesday began turning over the last 40 percent of 7,000 weapons registered with the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

The rebels were supposed to have turned in all of their weapons by the end of May under the original terms of the peace deal but there have been numerous delays.

The first year of implementing the peace deal has been behind schedule on everything from building demobilization zones to passing laws to implement the accords.

Nonetheless both the FARC and the government say they are making steady progress as the rebels begin their transition to civilian life.