Congo opens probe into ex-minister's role in Kasai violence

Authorities in Congo have opened an investigation into whether a former government minister may have played a role in inciting violence in the turbulent Kasai provinces.

Attorney General Flory Kabange Numbi announced Tuesday he was opening a probe into Clement Kanku, who was one of the people being investigated by a U.N. team killed earlier this year.

The development comes after a story by The New York Times cited an audiotape of Kanku allegedly condoning the violence, at one point saying: "It's good that we burn everything."

Zaida Catalan, a Swedish-Chilean national and one of the two U.N. experts killed, had obtained the tape and was investigating Kanku's role.

Kanku in a statement Tuesday refutes the allegations.

Congolese authorities say they have 16 suspects in connection with the murders.