Congress leader says Brazil gov't lacks votes to pass reform

The head of Brazil's lower house of congress said Tuesday the government doesn't have the votes to pass a social security overhaul that is key to President Michel Temer's economic agenda — and possibly his survival in office.

The comments by Chamber of Deputies Speaker Rodrigo Maia came after a meeting with Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles as well as the leaders of the parties in congress.

"It would have been ideal to approve the reform today," Maia said, arguing that it was the only straightforward solution to the country's economic crisis.

The government would need 308 votes to pass the constitutional amendment in the 513-member lower house.

Temer, whose approval rating was 5 percent in the latest national poll, has been counting on his proposals for loosening work rules and changing pensions to revive the economy and help save his presidency. Failure to pass them could undermine crucial support for him and could leave him vulnerable to a second round of corruption charges.

Mauricio Santoro, a political analyst at Rio de Janeiro State University, said the pension overhaul is less appealing to congressmen looking ahead to the 2018 general elections.

"Not only does it require more adherents, but it is dependent on a different political calculus," Santoro said. "It involves the long-term planning of their constituents, and the support they will need for next year."

The Chamber of Deputies recently voted against sending Temer to trial on a bribery charge. However, the mounting pressure on the president weakened his governing coalition in the lead-up to that vote and has put the brakes on his economic agenda.

Temer could also face new accusations in the near future.

Attorney General Rodrigo Janot, who filed the bribery charge against the president, said last week that plea bargains being negotiated could lead to new charges against Temer. Janot's term as Brazil's top lawman ends Sept. 17, meaning his time is running short to deliver on his warning.