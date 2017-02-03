Construction Crane Collapses Onto Highway in Dubai

A construction crane has collapsed during high winds on the main highway running through Dubai, disrupting traffic in the heart of the Mideast's commercial hub.

The official Dubai Media Office said the crane toppled onto Sheikh Zayed Road on Friday afternoon, injuring at least one person and setting three cars alight. Rescue crews were on the scene.

Friday is the first day of the weekend in Dubai, and traffic on the multi-lane highway is typically lighter than on workdays.

Dubai's transit authority says service on the elevated metro line running alongside the highway was temporarily suspended as a precaution.