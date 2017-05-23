Coroner: Police should have moved in earlier in Sydney siege

An Australian coroner has concluded that police responding to a deadly hostage crisis in a Sydney cafe underestimated the threat the gunman posed and should have stormed the building earlier.

New South Wales state Coroner Michael Barnes issued his findings on Wednesday after a 2-½ year inquiry into the 2014 siege at the Lindt Cafe in downtown Sydney.

The conclusions follow intense criticism from several of the 18 hostages and families of the victims, who have long questioned why police waited nearly 17 hours to enter the cafe. Police only moved in after an erratic Man Monis fatally shot cafe manager Tori Johnson. Monis was then shot dead by police and another hostage was killed in the crossfire.