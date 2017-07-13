Council of Europe criticizes Poland over judicial vote

Europe's pre-eminent human rights organization is calling Poland's vote to change regulations governing a top legal body a "major setback for judicial independence."

Nils Muiznieks, the human rights commissioner for the Council of Europe, said Thursday that Poland had neglected "compelling contrary advice" before the legislature went ahead with approving the rule. It will allow members the National Council of the Judiciary to be picked by parliament, which is dominated by the conservative Law and Justice party. Previously they were elected by judges.

The council's tasks include enforcing ethical guidelines for judges and reviewing judicial candidates. The opposition says the changes violate the constitution and bring judges under political influence.

Poland is already under criticism from the European Union, which says its policies threaten the rule of law.