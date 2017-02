A country-by-country breakdown of NATO defense spending

Only five of NATO's 28 member countries last year met the alliance goal of spending at least 2 percent of their economy on defense. A breakdown, based on 2016 figures provided by NATO:

United States, 3.61 percent.

Greece, 2.38 percent.

Britain, 2.21 percent.

Estonia, 2.16 percent.

Poland, 2 percent.

France, 1.78 percent.

Turkey, 1.56 percent.

Norway, 1.54 percent.

Lithuania, 1.49 percent.

Romania, 1.48 percent.

Latvia, 1.45 percent.

Portugal, 1.38 percent.

Bulgaria, 1.35 percent.

Croatia, 1.23 percent.

Albania, 1.21 percent.

Germany, 1.19 percent.

Denmark, 1.17 percent.

Netherlands, 1.17 percent.

Slovakia, 1.16 percent.

Italy, 1.11 percent.

Czech Republic, 1.04 percent.

Hungary, 1.01 percent.

Canada, 0.99 percent.

Slovenia, 0.94 percent.

Spain, 0.91 percent.

Belgium, 0.85 percent.

Luxembourg, 0.44 percent.