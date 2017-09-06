Coup trial of 2 Russians, 12 others opens in Montenegro

Two alleged Russian secret service operatives were labeled the main organizers of a foiled bid to overthrow the pro-Western Montenegrin government in October as the trial of 14 suspected coup plotters opened in the small Balkan country on Wednesday.

The defendants, mostly Serbs, are charged with "creating a criminal organization" with the aim of undermining Montenegro's constitutional order and thwarting the government's bid to join NATO.

The two Russians — said by the prosecutor to be military secret service operatives for the Kremlin — are additionally charged with terrorism. The pair, identified as Eduard Shishmakov and Vladimir Popov, allegedly organized the coup attempt and coordinated the operation from neighboring Serbia. They remain at large and are being tried in absentia.

Shishmakov was a deputy military attache at the Russian embassy in Warsaw, but was declared persona non grata in Poland in June 2014 because it was believed that he was involved in spying.

Russia has denied involvement in the alleged plot. Montenegro joined NATO in June despite strong opposition from Moscow, which considers the small Adriatic country a historic Slavic ally.

The twice-delayed proceedings began at a high court in Podgorica with the reading of the indictment, which alleges that the group planned to take over parliament on Oct. 16, election day, assassinate then-prime minister Milo Djukanovic and install a pro-Russian, anti-NATO leadership.

It says that the two Russians organized the group, supplying them with encrypted cell phones and 200,000 euros, which were partly used to buy 50 machine guns, 50 pistols and "a large quantity of ammunition."

The plan reportedly failed after one of the defendants, who later became a protected witness, changed his mind and decided to speak to Montenegrin authorities.

Former Serbian special police commander Bratislav Dikic pleaded not guilty to the charges that he was a key plotter who collaborated with the two Russians.

"I state with full responsibility that I was not aware of the existence of a criminal organization," Dikic told the court. "I don't know any Russians."

The defendants include two top Montenegrin pro-Serb opposition leaders who denounced the proceedings as a "staged trial."

"Someone at the prosecutor's office will be held responsible for this charade one day," Andrija Mandic, one of the indicted opposition leaders, said as he entered the courthouse.

About 100 opposition supporters gathered in front of the court on Wednesday to protest the trial.

———

AP Writer Dusan Stojanovic contributed from Belgrade, Serbia.