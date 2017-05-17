Court overturns murder conviction of Danish nurse

A Danish court has overturned a murder conviction for a nurse accused of murdering three patients, saying she is only guilty of attempted murder.

The Eastern High Court says it cannot be proven that Christina Hansen gave overdoses of morphine and strong sedatives to three elderly patients in 2012 and 2015 with the intention to kill them. The court said Wednesday the causes of death cannot be "clearly stated."

The nurse was given a life sentence in June after she was convicted of murdering the three patients and attempting to kill a fourth at a southern Denmark hospital. The sentence usually means 16 years in prison.

Hansen has denied any wrongdoing since she was arrested March 1, 2015.

The court said a new sentence is expected Thursday.