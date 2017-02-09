Cyprus Leaders Try to Narrow Differences Before March Summit

Cyprus' president says he and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots will continue trying to narrow differences in their bid to reunify the ethnically divided island ahead of a follow-up summit meeting expected in the second half of March.

President Nicos Anastasiades said after talks Thursday with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci that they've made some progress on how to share power in a federation.

But he added that "much work remains to be done" before the summit takes place "possibly after March 13."

The leaders, as well as top officials from Cyprus' 'guarantors' Greece, Turkey and Britain, will meet again in Geneva to tackle the difficult issue of post-reunification security arrangements.

Cyprus was split in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup aiming at union with Greece.